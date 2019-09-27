|
Vallano, Richard
January 20, 1931 - September 25, 2019
Richard David Vallano of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Leawood, Kansas and Florham Park, NJ, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019, surrounded by his children.
Dick was born January 20, 1931, in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, the fourth of Pasquale and Josephine Vallano's nine children. He graduated from Greensburg High School, where he was a wrestler and a pitcher on the school's baseball team. Following graduation, Dick was proud to serve our nation in the United States Army. After his service in the military, he attended St. Vincent's College and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business.
On July 16, 1955, he married his college sweetheart, Suzanne B. Waeschle - the start of a 58-year marriage. They settled in Florham Park, where they raised seven children. In 1978, Dick was transferred to Kansas City, Missouri, to become Senior Vice President of Marketing for Universal Underwriters Insurance Company. He had a very successful career and was known throughout the insurance industry for his integrity, work ethic, and friendly manner. Upon his retirement in 1993, he and Suzanne maintained homes in Charlottesville, Virginia and Sarasota, Florida – eventually settling in Sarasota.
Dick's close-knit family was the source of his greatest joy, but he had many interests throughout his life, including gardening, golf, softball, traveling, and cooking. In Florham Park, Dick was a community leader, and was a long-time usher at Holy Family Catholic Church, a member of the Elks Club, and very active in the town's events and civic affairs. In Sarasota, he and Suzanne were long-time parishioners at Saint Martha Catholic Church and members of Serenoa Golf Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife Suzanne, who passed away in 2013; brothers John and Alfred; and sisters Nora McMahon, Regina Bahner, and Pauline Demilio. He is survived by his seven children – Karen Dedon (John), Cynthia Sladek (Jerry), James Vallano, Lynne Vallano, Richard Vallano, Patricia Lewis (Flint), and Judith Vallano, his 15 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; sisters Dora Seamans and Rosemarie Evans; brother Thomas; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Dick was a dedicated and devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, brother-in-law, and friend, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of Dick's life will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at:
Robert Toale and Sons
Funeral Home –
Wiegand Chapel
7454 S. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, Florida
Visitation: 12pm-1pm;
Celebration of Life:
1pm-2pm
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019