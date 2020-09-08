Ventresca, Richard

Aug 8, 1935 - Aug 3, 2020

Richard Arthur Ventresca passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020. Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years Frances (Kelly), his children, Richard (Pati), Randy, and Amy. He also leaves behind his brother Wayne (Carolyn), great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Richard is preceded in death by his father Arthur "Gump" and his mother Alberta Ventresca.

Richard was born in Pittsburgh, PA. After graduation, Richard joined the Air Force where he proudly served for eight years. He married Frances on his birthday, August 8. Frances likes to say she was the best gift he ever received. He always agreed with her about this.

The family moved to Sarasota, Florida in the early 1980s. In Florida, Richard fulfilled his dream of owning his own business, which he ran for 30+ years. He and his family successfully ran his nutrition business until his death. His customers became his friends and his products helped countless people throughout the years.

Richard is known for being a helper, his kind and gentle manner, his generosity, his sense of humor, and his compassionate spirit.

Richard loved cats (though he jokingly would not admit it), the Pittsburgh Steelers, a good meal, jazz, and playing the trumpet. Most of all, Richard loved and cherished his family. He will be forever loved and missed.

A private service was held at the Sarasota VA National Cemetery. Donations may be made to any Veteran's group.





