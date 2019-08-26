|
|
Hoefer, Richard W.
Aug 13, 1940 - Aug 23, 2019
Doctor Richard William Hoefer, age 79, passed peacefully on Friday, August 23, 2019 at his home in Sarasota, in the company of loving family. Richard was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Robert and Esther Hoefer. Richard excelled in his academic pursuits from an early age, graduating Cum Laude from Harvard with a degree in Biology. He went on to receive his MD from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. Following a surgical internship, Dr. Hoefer completed a combined general and thoracic surgery residency at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Familiar with the Sarasota area due to family vacations, Dr. Hoefer began his practice in 1975 as a board certified General and Thoracic surgeon. During his medical career, Dr. Hoefer served as Chief of Staff at Sarasota Memorial Hospital as well as Chairman of the Board at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota. Dr. Hoefer enjoyed a variety of activities and hobbies in his free time including golfing, boating, photography, tennis, sport fishing, and competitive shooting. He was also a dedicated Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan and season ticket holder since the team's inauguration in 1977. Richard is survived by his devoted wife of thirty five years, Linda, his loving sister Kathy Boyd, his five children; Laura Kochan, Bill Hoefer, Elizabeth Hoefer, Richard Hoefer Jr., and John Hoefer, as well as his six grandchildren; Cameron, Abbie, Sarah, Olivia, Reiley, and William. Dr. Hoefer lives on through an intricate network composed of the innumerable patients and families he has touched during his thirty eight years of professional medical service. Most remember him as a brilliantly talented surgeon, esteemed for his unwavering leadership, while others recall him as the guardian angel who provided them with additional time to share with their families. However, to his family, he will always be remembered as a loving and attentive husband, brother, and father.
A private family celebration of life will held at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019