Richard W. Smith


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard W. Smith Obituary
Smith, Richard W
Feb 23, 1927 - Feb 6, 2019
Richard W. (Bill) Smith passed away peacefully in Venice. Bill served in the US Army 1945-1947. He moved to Florida in 1950/51, from E. Detroit Michigan. He taught in Sarasota HS, then Venice HS, where he coached football & went on to become Athletic Director. Bill moved into Real Estate in 1968. He is survived by his children, Shelley, Tom (& Carrie) and Pat (& Daria), 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life is being held Feb 23, 2019 from 3-6pm. Contact Shelley [email protected] or 941-650-1189 for location.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
