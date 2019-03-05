|
|
Ward, Richard
July 29,1939 - Feb 24, 2019
Richard "Rich" (Bennett) Ward, 79, passed away February 24, 2019 in Bradenton, FL due to complications of Primary Progressive Aphasia (PPA). He was raised in Birmingham, MI by Tom and Dorothy (Bennett) Ward, who preceded him in death as did his younger brother, John. After graduating from Birmingham HS in 1958, he attended Albion College and Univ. of Michigan, where he received degrees in Mechanical and Industrial Engineering. He worked in several companies in engineering and management capacity. After retiring, he and his wife, Mary Ann, moved to Bradenton in 1994. He belonged to the U of M Alumni Club, enjoyed going to plays and outdoor concerts, playing duplicate bridge, and travel. Rich leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Mary Ann (Halward) Ward; his sons Michael (Brenda) Ward of Texas and Jeffrey (Melissa) Ward of Indiana; his grandchildern, Adam, Brandon, Erik and Jennifer and great grand-daughter Kaydence; his brother, Douglas (Christine) Ward of Texas and nephews Steve and Mark. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to PPA research by going on line: brain.northwestern.edu/about/giving.html (Check box for PPA Research
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019