Wierzbicki, Richard
Nov 8, 1930 - Jun 3, 2020
Richard Wierzbicki, 89 years old, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife Dolores, and his three children Debra (Kevin) Prost, Dennis (Marie) Wierzbicki and Sandra (Christopher) Dolan. Richard was proud of his grandchildren, Brian Prost, Kathleen (Michael), Gibson, Elizabeth (Christopher) Weeks, Joseph (Bethany) Wierzbicki, David (Courtney) Wierzbicki, Michael (Amy) Wierzbicki, James Dolan and Sarah Dolan. Additionally, Richard is survived by five great grandchildren, Jack Gibson, Elizabeth Gibson, Gabriella Wierzbicki, Caleb Wierzbicki and Samuel Wierzbicki.
Richard was a family man and his family always came first in everything he did. He instilled in his children and grandchildren his personal strength of strong work ethic, self -determination and love and strength of family. Richard loved to take "Car Rides". To his family it could mean a short trip, a few hours of adventure or a trip to visit his out of state family. Richard was always called upon to for advice from home projects to life's most difficult decisions.
Richard was born in Detroit, Michigan. He was a long time resident of Livonia, Michigan where he raised his family. He was very active in sports and he loved the Detroit Tigers and Lions Richard had a successful career as an Engineer at Chrysler Corporation in Michigan. After retirement he moved to Siesta Key, Florida and was owner of the Gulf Sun Motel. Richard and Dolores retired to Nokomis, Florida. They lived at Bird Bay in Venice.
Richard will lie in state at Farley Funeral Home in Venice from 10:00am-12:00pm on June 13th with a Mass following at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice. He will be laid to rest at Venice Memorial Gardens. Donations in Richard's name will be given to EWTN on behalf of Mother Angelica.
Farley Funeral Home in Venice is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Nov 8, 1930 - Jun 3, 2020
Richard Wierzbicki, 89 years old, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife Dolores, and his three children Debra (Kevin) Prost, Dennis (Marie) Wierzbicki and Sandra (Christopher) Dolan. Richard was proud of his grandchildren, Brian Prost, Kathleen (Michael), Gibson, Elizabeth (Christopher) Weeks, Joseph (Bethany) Wierzbicki, David (Courtney) Wierzbicki, Michael (Amy) Wierzbicki, James Dolan and Sarah Dolan. Additionally, Richard is survived by five great grandchildren, Jack Gibson, Elizabeth Gibson, Gabriella Wierzbicki, Caleb Wierzbicki and Samuel Wierzbicki.
Richard was a family man and his family always came first in everything he did. He instilled in his children and grandchildren his personal strength of strong work ethic, self -determination and love and strength of family. Richard loved to take "Car Rides". To his family it could mean a short trip, a few hours of adventure or a trip to visit his out of state family. Richard was always called upon to for advice from home projects to life's most difficult decisions.
Richard was born in Detroit, Michigan. He was a long time resident of Livonia, Michigan where he raised his family. He was very active in sports and he loved the Detroit Tigers and Lions Richard had a successful career as an Engineer at Chrysler Corporation in Michigan. After retirement he moved to Siesta Key, Florida and was owner of the Gulf Sun Motel. Richard and Dolores retired to Nokomis, Florida. They lived at Bird Bay in Venice.
Richard will lie in state at Farley Funeral Home in Venice from 10:00am-12:00pm on June 13th with a Mass following at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice. He will be laid to rest at Venice Memorial Gardens. Donations in Richard's name will be given to EWTN on behalf of Mother Angelica.
Farley Funeral Home in Venice is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.