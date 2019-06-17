Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
Osprey Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Christian Witnesses,
620 Bay Street
Osprey, FL
Ward, Ridley C.
Nov 9, 1941 - June 12, 2019
Ridley Calhoun Ward, D.D.S., 77, of Sarasota died at Tidewell Hospice House June 12, 2019. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia in 1941 to Dillard and Alma Ward. He is survived by his wife Gail of 52 years, daughters Kerri and Wendy, and twin brother Whitley S. Ward.
Ridley earned his degree in dentistry from Emory University and so enjoyed his practice of 35 years in Sarasota.
His Memorial will be held Saturday, June 22nd at 4:00 PM at the Osprey Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Christian Witnesses, 620 Bay Street, Osprey, Florida.
