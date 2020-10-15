1/
Riolama "Rima" Bellan
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Riolama's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bellan, Riolama "Rima"
Nov 12, 1929 - Oct 11, 2020
Riolama "Rima" Bellan, 90, of Sarasota, peacefully passed away on October 11th, 2020. Rima was born on November 12th, 1929 in Cleveland, Ohio, to her parents, Norman and Lois (Read) Shaw. She raised her children to love the beauty of the outdoors. Rima loved mathematics and numbers and she worked as a certified public accountant for decades, ending her career at Andy Shaw Ford in Silva, North Carolina. Rima's other passions include, antiques, gardening, knitting, reading, and she adored nature. She was proud to have accomplished having her certified pilot license. Rima is proceeded in death by her husband, George M. Bellan; son, Timothy Joel Bellan; parents, Norman and Lois (Read) Shaw; brothers, Paul Shaw, Allan Shaw, Raymond Shaw, Andrew Shaw, daughter-in-law, Suzanne Bellan. She is survived by her children, Eric "Rick" Bellan, Pamela Sandlin, Gregory "Todd" Bellan, George "Marc" Bellan; daughter- in-law, Holly Bellan; grandchildren, Kory Sandlin, Eric Bellan, Greg Bellan, Amber Bellan, Bradley Bellan, Jessica Bellan, Marcus Bellan, Hunter Bellan, Joel Bellan; two great grandchildren and one great great grandson; sister, Gwendolyn "Dixie" Nauhaus. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00PM with memory sharing from 2:00PM-3:00PM on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Farley Funeral Home, 5900 South Biscayne Drive, North Port.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
5900 South Biscayne Boulevard
North Port, FL 34287
(941) 426-2880
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved