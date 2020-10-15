Bellan, Riolama "Rima"Nov 12, 1929 - Oct 11, 2020Riolama "Rima" Bellan, 90, of Sarasota, peacefully passed away on October 11th, 2020. Rima was born on November 12th, 1929 in Cleveland, Ohio, to her parents, Norman and Lois (Read) Shaw. She raised her children to love the beauty of the outdoors. Rima loved mathematics and numbers and she worked as a certified public accountant for decades, ending her career at Andy Shaw Ford in Silva, North Carolina. Rima's other passions include, antiques, gardening, knitting, reading, and she adored nature. She was proud to have accomplished having her certified pilot license. Rima is proceeded in death by her husband, George M. Bellan; son, Timothy Joel Bellan; parents, Norman and Lois (Read) Shaw; brothers, Paul Shaw, Allan Shaw, Raymond Shaw, Andrew Shaw, daughter-in-law, Suzanne Bellan. She is survived by her children, Eric "Rick" Bellan, Pamela Sandlin, Gregory "Todd" Bellan, George "Marc" Bellan; daughter- in-law, Holly Bellan; grandchildren, Kory Sandlin, Eric Bellan, Greg Bellan, Amber Bellan, Bradley Bellan, Jessica Bellan, Marcus Bellan, Hunter Bellan, Joel Bellan; two great grandchildren and one great great grandson; sister, Gwendolyn "Dixie" Nauhaus. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00PM with memory sharing from 2:00PM-3:00PM on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Farley Funeral Home, 5900 South Biscayne Drive, North Port.