Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
Rita Gobin


1942 - 2019
Rita Gobin Obituary
Gobin, Rita
Sept 11, 1942 - Nov 20, 2019
Rita Dupont Gobin 77, formerly of Goffstown NH, passed away in her home in Venice, FL after a brief illness. Rita was born September 11, 1942 in Manchester, NH to the late Eduard and Marie (Pratte) Dupont. She graduated from Manchester West High School and obtained her degree in education from Keene State College. She was a primary and secondary school teacher until she started a family of her own. Rita positively impacted the lives of her students and remained in contact with some until she passed.
Rita was predeceased by her beloved husband of 54 years, Ronald C Gobin. Rita passed on what would have been her husband's 76th birthday.
Rita is survived by her children, Mark Gobin and his wife Jeanne-Marie of Santa Clarita, CA and their children Christian and Brendan and her daughter Jennifer Bourque and her husband Brian of Litchfield, NH and their children, Jamie Jutras, Bailey, Jack and Zoe.
Rita's memorial service will be on Thursday, December 12th at 11am at Farley Funeral Home in Venice, FL. Memorial donations can be made to the .
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019
