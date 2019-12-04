|
|
Wallace, Rita T.
Nov 6, 1934 - Nov 28, 2019
Dr. Rita T. Wallace, 85, of Sarasota, Florida died on November 28, 2019. She was the daughter of Leo and Marguerite Tessier of Jay, Maine. She graduated from Jay High School and the Auburn Maine School of Commerce, in 1955. She earned a BBA from St. Edwards University in Austin, Texas in 1973, a M.Ed. from Fitchburg State University, Fitchburg, Massachusetts in 1978, and a Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 1985. Rita taught at various institutions of learning, including Lunenburg High School in Lunenburg, Massachusetts, Oakmont Regional High School in Ashburnham, Massachusetts, Community College of Allegheny County, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she was an associate professor in the College of Education and the College of Business Administration.
Rita enjoyed gardening, ballroom dancing and traveling with her husband, Richard, and the art of embroidery. In Sarasota, she was active in the Embroidery Guild of America and the American Needlepoint Guild. She was active in her church, promoting the Traditional Latin Mass in both Pittsburgh and in Sarasota. She was a co-chair of the Ecclesia Dei Society for the Traditional Latin Mass at Saint Martha's Church, Sarasota and a co-founder of the Latin Mass communities in both Pittsburgh and Sarasota.
Rita is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Richard C. Wallace, Jr. and three daughters,
Monica D. Vermynck of East Sandwich, Massachusetts; Margaret W. "Peggy" Johnston of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania and Mona C. Wallace of Apollo Beach, Florida, two granddaughters, Anna C. Johnston Stanford of Green Castle, Pennsylvania and Madeline J. Vermynck of East Sandwich, Massachusetts. She is also survived by two sisters, Dolores Turmel of Jay, Maine, and Olivette Zando of Auburn, Maine. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Robert L. Tessier of Framingham, Massachusetts and sisters Henrietta Tessier of Jay, Maine and Diane Thibodeau of Amherst, New Hampshire.
Visitation will be held at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home, Weigand Chapel, 7454 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, Florida on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A Traditional Latin Requiem Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Church, 1900 Meadowood Street, Sarasota on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rita's honor to Christ the King Catholic Church, 1900 Meadowood Street, Sarasota, Florida 34231, the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter, 7880 West Denton Road, Denton, Nebraska 68339, or the Bay Village Foundation, 8400 Vamo Road, Sarasota, Florida 34231. For online condolences, please visit www.wiegandbrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019