Robert A. Bacon


1939 - 2019
Robert A. Bacon Obituary
Bacon, Robert A.
Feb 20, 1939 - Feb 22, 2019
Passed away at Tidewell Hospice House, Sarasota, FL. Robert was born in Toledo, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his business and life-partner, Thomas Wing, of Bacon & Wing, Inc. Robert is survived by his brothers William and Leonard, his niece Jennifer Gerrick, Michael Kehoe, Randy Harris and Jim Walter, among many friends and his beloved pug Winston. Remembrance donations can be sent to Tidewell Hospice House, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, Fl 34238. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 7th, 7PM at Cordova Gardens, 2208 Bahia Vista St, Suite F2, Sarasota, FL, 34239
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 25 to Mar. 3, 2019
