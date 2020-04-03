Home

Robert A. Ford


1924 - 2020
Robert A. Ford Obituary
Ford, Robert A.
Robert A. Ford, my dear friend, died March 11, 2020 at the Pines of Sarasota at the age of 95. We all loved Bob for his grace, his charm, and his kindness. He was a true gentleman who greatly enriched the lives of all who knew him. Several of his many friends, Alan Abbey, Larry Bensen, Cindy Kamalsky and Elizabeth Wakeman were with him along with his niece, Kathy Wood , and in spirit, Nadine Rothschild, his adopted niece. Before moving to Florida he was the master of window design and display at the iconic Paine's Furniture Store in downtown Boston. In those famous giant windows, he created a sidewalk sensation every Christmas. Arriving in Sarasota in the late seventies, Bob helped run Byways Gallery before joining the Jacobson's chain of specialty stores as a designer, later, becoming the buyer of home furnishings. Once again, at Christmas, he stood resplendent in his velvet dinner jacket at the top of the stairs at the St Armond's store welcoming all with great aplomb, as only a gentlemen can. As he wished, Bob's ashes will rest besides the graves of his parents at The Grand View Cemetery in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
