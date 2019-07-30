Home

Robert A. "Bob" Gerst


1939 - 2019
Robert A. "Bob" Gerst Obituary
Gerst, Robert A. "Bob"
June 10, 1939 - July 28, 2019
age 80, but forever 39; passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28th, 2019. He will be missed by his partner of over 30 years, Mary Katynski, daughter Ashley Gerst (Ben), son Robert Barto (Lisa), step-daughter Lea Jesse (Andrew), brother William "Bill" Gerst (Karen), and an uncountable number of close family and friends. Bob was an incredibly unique and kind person. He was an avid gardener, an excellent handball player, and he almost never lost a card game. Per Bob's wishes, the family will be privately celebrating his life. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to The YMCA of Greater Cleveland, www.clevelandymca.org. Arrangements made by, Ripepi Funeral Home
www.ripepi.com
Published in Herald Tribune from July 30 to July 31, 2019
