Goble, Robert A.
Sept 7, 1936 - Jun 18, 2019
Robert A. Goble passed away on June 18, 2019. He was born on September 7, 1936 in Old Fort, Tennessee to Newborn and Lois Wilson Goble, and he spent his childhood growing up in the area of Chatsworth, Georgia. Mr. Goble attended the University of Georgia and graduated from Lincoln Memorial University, Harrogate, Tennessee. Following graduation, he joined the U.S. Army and served for two and a half years before his discharge. He then moved to Columbus, Ohio and commenced a career with the State of Ohio, Employment Services Department, a career from which he retired in 1988 after 33 years of service and rising to the rank of Deputy Director. After retirement, Bob and his wife, Jeanne, moved to Sarasota and have happily made it their home for over 30 years. He was an avid fisherman, particularly enjoying surf fishing, a sport he shared with many friends and companions over the years. Through experience and adult and community enrichment classes offered by Sarasota County Schools, Bob learned a great deal about the environment and wildlife of our beautiful area. He attended Incarnation Catholic Church and was a longtime member of the YMCA. He has also been involved for several years at the Friendship Center's Living Room, a program where he leaves many friends. Bob is survived by his wife Jeanne, son Kevin (Penny), grandsons Shane of Columbus, OH, and Zachary of Los Angeles, California. sister-in-law Trish Samples and nephews Josh Samples and Jeremy Samples. Interment will be at the Sarasota National Ceremony with a service on July 26, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Bob's name to The Caregiving Place, Senior Friendship Center, 1888 Brother Geenen Way, Sarasota, FL 34236.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 28 to June 30, 2019