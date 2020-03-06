|
|
Lombard Jr. , Robert A.
Jan 31, 1944 - Mar 1, 2020
Robert Alfred Lombard, Jr. 76 of Venice, Florida died March 1, 2020. He was born in Winthrop, MA to Eileen DeNatale and Robert Lombard, the first of four children on Jan 31st, 1944. He graduated from Winthrop High School in June 1961. He went on to Tufts University and earned a BS degree in Civil Engineering and graduated in 1965. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966-1987 and retired Lt. Col. Bob worked for both PEER Consultants as a project manager and at Parsons Engineering Science as a manage and Vice-President.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Diane Rodd and two daughters, Jennifer (Daniel) Beyerbach and Kathleen (Regan) Poston, as well as three grandchildren.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held on March 23, 2020 at 10:00am at Epiphany Cathedral (310 Sarasota Street, Venice Florida 34285). An Inurnment will be held at 1:30pm at Sarasota National Cemetery (9810 State Road 72 Sarasota, Florida 34241) on March 23, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Aphasia Community Center Inc. (PO Box 693, Sarasota, FL34230). Farley Funeral Home and Crematory in Venice is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020