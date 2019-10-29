|
Molino, Robert A.
Jan 21, 1929 - Oct 21, 2019
Robert A. Molino, 90, of Parrish, Florida, passed October 21, 2019 surrounded by his family.
He leaves his wife Joanne, and 4 children: Lisa Berlin, Marcia Cook, Bob and Don Molino, along with 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He also leaves to cherish his memory 6 siblings.
A Navy Honor Guard service is scheduled for October 30, 2019, 12:30 at Sarasota National Cemetery. The family requests that donations be made to Tidewell Hospice at https://tidewellhospice.org/home/giving
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019