Szymanski, Robert A.
June 26, 1932 - Jan 6, 2020
Robert Szymanski, 87, of Englewood, Florida, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 in Englewood, Florida. Robert was born to Arthur and Lydia Szymanski on June 26, 1932. He was united in marriage to Carole Faltermeier on May 28, 1955 in Bloomfield, NJ. He graduated from Irvington High School in NJ in 1950 and attended Lincoln Technical Institute in NJ for heating and air conditioning. Upon graduation from high school he joined the U.S. Naval Reserves and served on a picket ship that was guarding the U.S. Atlantic Coast during the Korean War. He worked for New Jersey Bell in various management positions in both communications and building management beginning in 1954 and he retired in 1988 from Verizon. Robert held a U.S. Coast Guard license, and in his retirement, he captained vessels up to 100 feet in length, traveling the coast of NJ to Florida. Upon retirement Robert also obtained his airplane pilots license and was a former member of the Airplane Owners Pilots Association. Robert is a former member of the EAA of Chapter 1285 and a member of the Quiet Birdmen.
Robert is preceded in death by his children; David Szymanski and Karen Szymanski; his parents, Arthur J. and Lydia Szymanski; and a brother, Arthur E. Szymanski.
Robert is survived by his wife, Carole M. Szymanski; his brothers, Leroy Szymanski and Alan Szymanski; his niece, Jennifer Ribaudo and her children, Alexis Renner and Thomas D. Ribaudo.
Services will be private.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020