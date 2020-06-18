Robert Allen Baber
1924 - 2020
Jan 13, 1924 - Jun 11, 2020
Robert Allen Baber, 96, of Sarasota, FL passed away June ll, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota after a brief illness. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and uncle. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio and raised in Franklin, Ohio. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and Air Force from which he retired in 1970. He served in England, Germany, Libya, Saudi Arabia and Japan. He moved to Sarasota, FL in 1972. He enjoyed gardening, traveling (especially cruising with his family), talking with people, and watching TV (baseball, football, Antiques Roadshow, old movies). He was predeceased by his son Robert Baber, Jr.; his parents William Rucker and Eva (Smith) Baber; brothers V/illiam Baber, Martin Baber; sisters Alice Green, Joyce Anspach, and Martha Jean Fox. He is survived by Reiko, his loving wife of 59 years (married in Tokyo, Japan on Sept 27, 1960); his daughters Janette Baber and Carol (Mark) Homrich; grandchildren Bradley Homrich and Nicole (Tyler) Mikunda all of Sarasota; and many nieces and nephews in Ohio. He was known and will be remembered for his loving, caring, friendly smile. Both visitation (1-2 pm) and funeral service (2 pm) will be on June 27,2020 at Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory, Gulf Gate Chapel (6903 S. Tamiami Trail) in Sarasota.


Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
