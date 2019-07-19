|
|
Alder, Robert Andrew
passed away July 18, 2019. He was a long time Volunteer at the Manatee County Sheriff's office, a member of the DAV, VFW and American Legion. He was former president of Chateau Village Cooperative in Bradenton. He is survived by his wife Becky; son Matt (Sabrina) Alder; stepson Brian (Lynn) Beede; stepdaughter Erica Allen; brother Gary (Marie) Alder; sister Lori (Tim) Cushing; mother Bernice Grossman; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to Tidewell Hospice 3355 26th St W Bradenton FL 34205. Community Cremation.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 19 to July 21, 2019