Valoppi, Robert Antoni
Aug 04, 1930 - Sep 02, 2019
His passing at home on Sept. 2 ended an almost eight year endurance of frontal temporal dementia with the last ten weeks spent in hospice home care. Bob was born in Detroit, Michigan to Italian Immigrant parents Louis and Regina Valoppi. His father owned an automotive garage in Oakwood. He was drafted into the army and served two years in Korea with intelligence and operations. His Italian flair for automobile styling led to an exciting thirty year career at Ford Motor Company in Dearborn, Michigan, along with several assignments to Mazda in Japan. Following retirement in 1984, he moved to Miami where he volunteered at Fairchild Tropical Gardens and The Kampong and Fruit and Spice Park. He volunteered at Selby Gardens after moving to Venice, Florida in 1999. Bob was a world traveler, enjoyer of fine food, wine, theater, jazz music and time with family and friends. He is survived by his devoted partner of 19 years, Karen Booth, sister Mary Ellen Tucker (Don Kaer), son Milo, daughters Laura and Valeri, daughter-in-law Susan, grandchildren Anton and Andrea and niece Jennifer and family. He is predeceased by his parents and brother Peter and son Rory. Bob was able to remain at home because of the support of Take Care Private Duty Home Health Care for over 2 1/2 years of quality care with special recognition to nurse Stephanie and dedicated CNA Verna. Special thanks also to Tidewell Nurses Jarom and Tammy. Per his wishes, no services are planned and the National Cremation Society will spread his ashes over the Gulf of Mexico.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 17 to Sept. 21, 2019