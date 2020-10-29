Avrutik, Robert

Mar 23, 1924 - Oct 10, 2020

Robert "Bob" Franklin Avrutik passed away peacefully Saturday October 10th with his loved ones near.

Bob was born the second son of Joseph & Bella Avrutik in Yonkers, NY and was the light of his mother's eye. He was built to be an engineer and developed his lifelong passion of Ham radio (W2NVO / N1RA) at age 13 ultimately spending over 80 years participating in and enjoying all facets of Amateur Radio.

He served the U.S. Army AirCorps in WWII stationed in Agra, India outside the Taj Mahal, using his Ham skills to fix aircraft radios and keep troop morale high by running the air base radio station. Upon returning to the states, he attended NYU and received his degree in Electrical

Engineering while also starting the University's Amateur Radio Club.

He met the love of his life Marie Derivan (Yonkers, NY) through her father (also a Ham) who asked him to help his daughter, stranded in New Orleans, while returning from a cross country trip - Bob was up for the task, and the two developed a lifelong partnership based in true love, kindness and respect. Bob had a long and esteemed career at Philips Medical Systems (Shelton, CT) - often traveling overseas for his role as Quality Assurance Manager.

Bob retired in 1986 to Nokomis, Florida and spent his retirement traveling the world with Marie, visiting with family, sailing on Whaley Lake, fishing in the Gulf of Mexico, tinkering with any and all electronics, providing helpful assistance to those in need of it, attending his beloved weekly Tamiami Amateur Radio Club breakfasts and monthly luncheon / meetings of the Quarter Century Wireless Association, of which he was a Life Member. He remained active in Ham radio, even late in life by serving as a Volunteer Examiner administering Amateur Radio exams to candidates for licenses.

Bob loved animals, and had a specific affinity for miniature dachshunds.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 70 years Marie, his children, daughter Marie (Charlie) and son Charles (Denise), grandchildren James (Johnna) and Caroline (Tom), Julianne and Timothy as well as great grandchildren Landon, Ziva, Ollie and Hudson.

A burial service will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Rd 72, Sarasota, FL on Tuesday, November 17th at 11 AM. Donations in Bob's memory can be made to either Tidewell Hospice at Tidewell Foundation, Inc., 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238 or The Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.

Condolences may be sent to Marie Avrutik, Bay Village (#844), 8400 Vamo Road, Sarasota, FL 34231





