Robert Beavers


1938 - 2020
Robert Beavers Obituary
Beavers, Robert
Sept 18, 1938 - Jan 10, 2020
Robert Leslie Beavers of Sarasota FL passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, at the age of 81. He was born September 18, 1938 in Bartley, W.Va. He resided in Huntington, W.Va., before moving his family to Sarasota, FL in 1973. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Edith Beavers; sister Doris Jean Carico and brother-in-law Joe Williams. Robert is survived by his wife of 56 years, Rosalie; daughter Christi Roth and her husband Ian, daughter Debbie Pallaria and her partner Dr. Joseph Spadafora; siblings Joann Williams, William Beavers and his wife Genevieve. Bob is also survived by grandson Anthony Pallaria and his wife Lindsey with their children Anthony Junior and Sophia (Bob's great-grandchildren); Also grandsons Tyler Cole, Nicholas Rodriguez and Josh Cole. A memorial mass will be held at Incarnation Catholic Church on Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota FL, Friday January 24, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. A cremation burial will be held after mass at Incarnation Gardens for family and close friends.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020
