Biller, Robert
June 21, 1923 - June 16, 2019
Robert Biller, known as Big Bob, died Sunday, June 16 at the Inn of Sarasota Bay Club. He was born in Henderson, North Carolina and attended University of North Carolina. Robert met Hermine Geisenheimer and they married in 1952. They moved to Greensboro North Carolina, raising 3 sons. Bob was President of Burlington Handbags, Inc. in Elon College, North Carolina. Bob and Hermine were members of Beth David Synagogue. He enjoyed golfing at Starmount Country Club in Greensboro. Robert was preceded in death by Hermine.
Bob met Joan Libas of New York and they were married in 1979 and resided in Greensboro for many years until Bob's retirement. They moved to Longboat Key, Florida and joined the Longboat Key Club where Bob played golf and Joan enjoyed tennis. Bob and Joan were members of Beth Israel Synagogue. Bob enjoyed traveling and his travels took him all over the world. But nothing in Big Bob's life was important than his family. Robert is survived by his wife Joan of Sarasota Bay Club and his sons David Biller (Diane), Gerald Biller (Sondra), Richard Biller (Eve) and grandsons Nathan, Jacob and Bryan. He is also survived by Sara Harris (Armand), Benjamin Harris and JoLyn Turner (Laura). Also, survived by Robert Libas (Roberta), Nancy Leeds (Harvey), Andy Libas, Matt Saril, grandchildren Jason Libas, Jessica Kurland (Keith) and Annie, Sophie and Zachary Leeds and great grandson Bodhi Kurland.
A graveside service will be June 19 at Hebrew Cemetery in Greensboro, North Carolina. Bob requested donations can be made to Post 21 Club, an organization helping families with autistic adult children (post21club.org).
Published in Herald Tribune from June 17 to June 20, 2019