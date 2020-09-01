Booth, Robert

Jan 28, 1928 - Jul 25, 2020

Robert Darnell Booth age 92 of Sarasota, FL passed away July 25, 2020. Robert was born in Indianapolis, IN Jan 28, 1928 to parents Julian F Booth and Mary Elizabeth Darnell Booth. Robert grew up in the Southport area of Indianapolis. He went to Southport High School where he met the love of his life Charlotte Ann Poole. They were married June 4, 1948 and were married 67 years until her death Oct 18, 2015.

In April of 1960 Robert & Charlotte and their 6 children moved to sunny Sarasota, FL. Robert was an avid amateur photographer and founding member of the Sarasota Camera Club. He won several awards for his photos of Sarasota landmarks. Robert also was Co-Owner of Cars Unlimited that he established with Philip Bender in the early 1960's. Robert worked for Stottlemyer and Shoemaker Lumber Company many years until his retirement in 1993.

Robert and Charlotte were members of Trinity United Methodist Church and they loved the Lord and their family. Robert is survived by his children Debby Arnold, Cindy Gray (Ronald), Patty Brown (Warren), Dennis Booth (Natalie), Douglas Booth (Lori) and Ronald Booth (Kim). He is also survived by 19 Grandchildren, 25 Great Grandchildren and 13 Great Great Grandchildren.

Due to the Covid-19 virus services will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Trinity United Methodist Church, 4150 South Shade Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34231. All services have been provided by the National Cremation & Burial Society, 2990 Bee Ridge Rd. Sarasota, FL 34239, (941) 923-9535



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store