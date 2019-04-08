|
Longwell, Jr., Robert Bruce
Nov. 17, 1932 - April 2, 2019
Robert "Bob" Longwell, 86, passed away peacefully on April 2nd. Bob, born in Trenton, NJ, was the only child of Robert and Helen Longwell (Featherstone). He grew up in Bucks County, PA, but began his lifelong connection with Florida while attending Florida Southern College. After graduating in 1955, he returned to PA where he met Shirley Hillman on a blind date on New Year's Eve, 1961. Bob and Shirley went on to marry in 1963.
After graduating in 1970 from Syracuse University with a Master's degree in Social Work, Bob spent his 32-year career working for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Upon retirement in 1995, Bob and Shirley relocated to Florida. Bob spent many hours in paradise enjoying the Siesta Key beach with family and friends, playing tennis, working in his yard, and watching football.
He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Shirley of 55 years, son Bruce (Debbie) of Virginia Beach, VA and daughter Laurie Conan (Paul) of Walden, NY. His grandchildren Emily Longwell, Ryan Longwell, Patrick Conan, Kelly Conan, and Riley Conan will always remember their Granddaddy.
A Celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019