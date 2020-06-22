Or Copy this URL to Share

Bruno, Robert

May 9, 1937 - Jun 20, 2020

Robert Bruno, 83, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of New York City, passed away on June 20, 2020. Bob is survived by his wife, Esta Asteroff, his sister, Connie (Fred) Cinquina, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.



