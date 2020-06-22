Bruno, Robert
May 9, 1937 - Jun 20, 2020
Robert Bruno, 83, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of New York City, passed away on June 20, 2020. Bob is survived by his wife, Esta Asteroff, his sister, Connie (Fred) Cinquina, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
May 9, 1937 - Jun 20, 2020
Robert Bruno, 83, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of New York City, passed away on June 20, 2020. Bob is survived by his wife, Esta Asteroff, his sister, Connie (Fred) Cinquina, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.