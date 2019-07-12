Home

Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc
135 N Lime Ave
Sarasota, FL 34237
(941) 365-1767
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Sarasota National Cemetery
9810 State Road 72
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Robert Burcham


1931 - 2019
Robert Burcham Obituary
Burcham, Robert
April 1, 1931 - June 24, 2019
Robert Edward "Skeeter" Burcham, 88, of Sarasota, Florida passed on June 24, 2019. He was born on April 1, 1931 to Preston and Blanche Burcham in Sandston, Virginia. He leaves behind a loving companion of 35 years, Joyce Hales, his 2 daughters, 2 grandsons, 3 great grandchildren, 1 brother, nieces, nephews, Joyce's 3 sons, 3 grandchildren and many other loving relatives. He is predeceased by his wife Joan of 32 years.
A Memorial Service will be held on July 26, 2019, 3pm at the Sarasota National Cemetery located at 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, Florida 34241. In lieu of flowers please consider making donations for Cabot Reserve on the Green and mail donations to Joyce Hales at 5416 Knollwood Place, Sarasota, Florida, 34232.
Arrangements are under the direction of Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services located at 135 N Lime Avenue, Sarasota, Florida 34237. 941-365-1767 www.gendronfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from July 12 to July 17, 2019
