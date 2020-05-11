Beech, Robert C

Apr 6, 1931 - Apr 10, 2020

Robert Carl Beech passed away April 10, 2020 after a brief illness, he was 89 years old.

He was born in Mansfield, Ohio and graduated from Mansfield Senior High in 1949. He was the son of Carl and Katherine Beech. He served in the Air Force for 4 years during the Korean Conflict. He graduated from Indiana Institute of Technology with a BS in Aeronautical Engineering. He worked in the Aero Space Industry, retiring from Lockheed Missile and Space Corp. He was a charter member of the Venice Corvette Club. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Jan and his beloved Westie Pippy. He leaves behind a granddaughter Kaeley and husband Chad plus two great grandchildren Landen and Ava. Also a grandson Kirt. His son Chris and sister Donna predeceased him. A celebration of his life will be held later. Interment will be at Sarasota National. Donations Tidewell Hospice Sarasota.





