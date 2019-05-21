|
|
Canaday, Robert
June 23,1964 - May 11, 2019
Robert Canaday, 54, of Sarasota, Florida went to be with the Lord on May 11, 2019. Robert was born June 23, 1964. He was a devoted husband and father and worked very hard to provide for his family.
He is survived by his wife Mary Canaday; his daughter Amy Abraham and her husband Jeffrey of Hixson, Tennessee; his son Clinton Canaday and his wife Linda of Sarasota, Florida; his grandchildren Cheyenne Abraham and upcoming arrival Blayne Canaday; his mother Rosemary Canaday of Hiawassee, Georgia; his brother William Canaday of Sunset, South Carolina; and his sister Angela Owenby of Andrews, North Carolina. His love and laughter will also be missed by many other family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Farm Bureau in Sarasota, Florida on May 23, 2019. Visitation is 5 PM and service at 6 PM.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 21 to May 22, 2019