Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory - Bradenton
5624 26th Street West
Bradenton, FL 34207
(941) 758-7788
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory - Bradenton
5624 26th Street West
Bradenton, FL 34207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Flanagan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert D. Flanagan


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert D. Flanagan Obituary
Flanagan, Robert D.
May 24, 1940 - Jan 3, 2020
Robert D. Flanagan, 79, Bradenton, passed away January 3, 2020. Born in Manhattan, NY he moved to Bradenton over 40 years ago from New York and then Miami. He was a pilot and he owned a Karaoke business and a Drywall company and he was a Veteran of the US Coast Guard. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; son, Daniel; step-son, Carl Thompson; daughters, Donna Flanagan and Debra Reynolds; 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be 1:00PM Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel, 5624 26th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34207. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -