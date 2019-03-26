|
|
Heins, Robert D
Mar 06, 1927 - Jan 27, 2019
Robert D Heins age 91 of Sarasota, Florida and formerly of Short Hills, New Jersey died January 27, 2019.
Born in Roanoke, Virginia, he was the son of Reba and Elmore Heins. His sisters Gretchen Brazel and Betty Ward predeceased him.
Bob graduated in 1944 from Woodberry Forest School in Virginia and cum laude from Princeton University in 1948.
He served in the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps from 1944 to 1946 and was commissioned as an Ensign, USNR in 1948. He returned to active service as an Amphibious Force Gunnery Officer from 1951 to 1953.
Bob began his career as a newspaper reporter for the Bedford Virginia Democrat and subsequently served as reporter and city editor of the Ogdensburg New York Daily Journal.
After his discharge from the Navy in 1953, he began a 25-year career with Connecticut General Life Insurance Company as a salesman and manager in New Orleans, La., Newark, N.J. and New York City.
While living for 20 years in Short Hills New Jersey, he was a member of Baltusrol Golf Club, Essex County Country Club, and the Short Hills Club.
In Sarasota, he was a member of the Field Club, the Ivy League Club, and the Monday Group.
Bob was married to Mary Young Heins for 64 years. She predeceased him in 2014.
Survivors include a son, William of New Canaan, CT, a daughter Molly McKevitt of Boulder, CO and four grandsons as well as five great-grandchildren.
Bob will be remembered for his intellectual curiosity, passion for reading and storytelling, and for his love of food which was accompanied by a prodigious memory of the details of every great meal he ever had! His family and friends are grateful for his long life. Bob was an inspiration for his steadfast support of his family and for modelling of a life well-lived.
A memorial service will take place at 3 pm on Friday, May 10 at Sarasota National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Woodberry Forest School. https://www.woodberry.org/
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 26 to Mar. 31, 2019