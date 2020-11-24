Lenari, Robert D. (Bob)

Jul 21, 1936 - Nov 22, 2020

Bob was born in Plymouth, MA, and moved to Florida in 1951. He graduated from Sarasota H. S. in 1955, and attended Barber College in Jacksonville. He lived and worked in Hawaii and Las Vegas before settling in Sarasota.

He was a well-known barber/stylist for nearly 60 years and owner of Bob Lenari Hairstyling on St. Armands Circle.

A lifelong health enthusiast, Bob and his friends opened the first gym in Sarasota. He was a body builder and Olympic Weight Lifting competitor.

Bob was a member of the Army National Guard, Hon. discharged in 1961.

His talents, passions and accomplishments were many. He was a skiier, avid boater and fisherman and loved the outdoors. In 1958 he received Sarasota Anglers Club award for a 243-lb. shark and in 1975 he won 1st Pl. in the Sarasota Tarpon Tournament with a 156-lb. silver king.

He was a black belt in Judo and taught his craft to youth at the Sarasota YMCA.

Bob's late passion was Cowboy Action Shooting. He was a SASS Life Regulator, winning many match awards. He created and organized many matches and was always the first to set up and last to leave.

Bob was extremely creative and artistic. He could build original plans and create a structure from thin air. He could fix anything and never replaced anything he could fix--which was just about everything.

He married Mary Burris in 1970, and his son, Anthony was born in 1972. Bob and Tony enjoyed many fishing expeditions.

Bob was also a runner and completed is first long distance 50k Ultra at the age of 65, repeating it the following year. He also ran the Marine Corps. Marathon. He was a Group Leader in a Marathon training program and loved and respected by everyone.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary, and son, Anthony (Simy DeCotret).

Memorial to be announced at a later date.

Contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice or Cat Depot.





