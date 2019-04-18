|
|
Lonsdale, Jr., Robert D.
November 21, 1968 - March 21, 2019
On March 21, 2019, Robert "Rob" Lonsdale, Jr., passed away quitely at home after a very brief illness. He was 50 years young.
Rob was born at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on November 21, 1968. Sarasota became his permanent home and he never thought of any place he would rather be. He was a thoughtful, appreciative, and giving gentle soul.
In 2018, Rob's wife, Patricia "Pat" Lonsdale, who he loved dearly, passed away after being together for 19 years. They had a beautful home away-from-home in Kennebunkport, Maine, which they thoroughly enjoyed together. We endearlingly called them "our winter tourists" when they returned home each year.
All of Rob's pets throughout his entire life were endeared to him. They adored him, attracted by that part of a true loving heart that only pets can sense. Each pet became an integral part of Rob's being.
Preceded in death were his beloved grandparents, Gilbert and Alice Powell, and C.W. "Bill" and Marjorie Lonsdale. Rob was their pride and joy throughout their lifetimes. Also predeceased by his two aunts, Janet Costello (2007) and Marilyn Powell Snellgrove (2010).
Rob is survived by his mother, Dianne Powell Durik (John) and his father, Robert "Bob" Lonsdale Sr. (Kristy); half-sister Alexandra Lonsdale; uncles Wm. "Bill" Costello and Charles Lonsdale; cousins Lisa Costello, Billy Costello, Athena Lonsdale and Christina Lonsdale; and many other cousins and wonderful lifelong friends.
He will be deeply missed by his parents and family, his loyal friends, and countless others who loved him. Our memories of Rob will live in our hearts forever and ever.
Services will be private.
The family welcomes your donations in Rob's memory to the Humane Society of Sarasota County or the Cat Depot.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2019