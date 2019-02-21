|
Ehrhardt,
Robert Daniel
Aug 3, 1924 - Jan 31, 2019
Robert Daniel Edward Ehrhardt, born in Evansville, Indiana on August 3, 1924, died January 31, 2019. After his service in the US Navy from 1944-1946, Bob attended Purdue University and graduated from Evansville College in Chemistry. Bob served as President of the Junior Chamber of Commerce and President of the Jaycees in Evansville, Indiana.
Work took Bob and his family across the country in sales, sales management, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for American Home Foods in New York City, and Vice President of Sales for Bunker Hill Foods in Bedford Virginia. He enjoyed tennis, golf and playing bridge as well as all Purdue sports. Bob and Martha retired to Sarasota in 2000.
Bob was a loving husband, devoted father a cherished friend and an ever grateful person. Married to Martha Pruitt Ehrhardt for 70 years, Bob is survived by daughters Candy Swick, and Robin Miller, along with five grandsons and six great grand children.
Services will be held at First Presbyterian Church on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 10:00 am, with a reception to follow at the church.
Donations to DialHope.org or flowers are appreciated.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2019