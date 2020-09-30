1/1
Robert (Jerry) Davidson
1931 - 2020
Davidson, Robert (Jerry)
Feb 21, 1931 - Sep 29, 2020
Robert Gerald (Jerry) Davidson, 89, was raised in Akron, Oh. He moved to Florida in 1992 where he lived in Port Charlotte, and Fort Myers. He moved to The Falls in Ormond Beach in 2017. He was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife, Pat. Surviving among his 6 children is his son, Doug Davidson, of Ormond Beach, 12 grand children and 12 great-children. Arrangements are with Volusia Memorial Gardens.

Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
