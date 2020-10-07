1/1
Robert "Butch" Dion
1940 - 2020
{ "" }
Dion, Robert "Butch"
Mar 16, 1940 - Sep 10, 20020
It is with deep sadness, we announce the passing of Butch Dion, after an 8-week long battle with bladder cancer. Butch enlisted in the U. S. Navy in March 1959. He was proud to be in the Navy and spoke often about his service. He was most proud to be serving on the USS Hazelwood as a Radioman Second Class during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Butch was married to his loving wife Barbara for 60 years. He also leaves their 4 devoted children, Mary Jo Miller, Michael Dion, Martin Dion, and Melissa Dion. He also is survived by 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Originally from Burlington, VT, he has resided in Nokomis, FL for the past 17 years during which he and his wife Barbara had an amazing time filled with love of family, pleasure of reading endless books, endless rounds of golf, beautiful caring friends, sunny beaches, trips to casinos and endless love between them.
He was a former employee of Waterford Golf Course, which he so enjoyed.
Butch's funeral mass will be at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Osprey, FL on October 22, 2020 at 11AM followed by burial at the Sarasota National Cemetery at 2:30pm.




Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 7 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
9419239535
Memories & Condolences
October 5, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Butch was an extraordinary man. Much love to all. I hope Butch is now at peace. Much love, Ellen Kenny-Erdmann
Ellen Kenny-Erdmann
Friend
September 30, 2020
dear Barb and Family, Please know that our prayers and thoughts are with you during this very difficult time. with love Bob and Donna
Robert and Donna Racine
Friend
September 28, 2020
Dear Barb and family,
I am so sorry to read about Butch's death. I have so many fond memories of times we shared at meetings and gatherings here in Vermont. He was a funny guy, and you two were so lucky to have so many years together. Love and condolences to all,
Love, Sue Crowley
Susan Crowley
Friend
September 28, 2020
September 28, 2020
I was at Butch's wedding to Barb and remember it well. As alluded to in Butch's Obituary, he once told me, "Pete, we are from the old school." Butch, I will see you on the course! My heart and thoughts are with you.
Peter M Nash
Friend
September 27, 2020
Barb and Family:

My condolances and prayers coming your way as we all remember Butch with fond memories, loving thoughts and many laughs. It was such a pleasure to work with Butch at the YMCA and play golf occasionally. He was quite the guy - and I feel blessed to have known him for only a short time during his 80 years. Godspeed, my friend.
Dave Johnson
Friend
September 27, 2020
To Mary Jo and Randy and your family we offer our sincere sympathy for your loss. What a wonderful life he had. John and Joanne Varricchione
John and Joanne Varricchione
Friend
September 27, 2020
Barb and family and the Corley family .My special prayers and thoughts for all of you.Butch was always a great friend to me. I have many memories working together with him in the bowling business ,along with the laughs , the jokes ,snowmobiling and bowling together.I will remmber him as a GIANTS fan.He will be dearly missed.


Paul Campion
Friend
September 26, 2020
I’ve known Butch since I was 15 years old. We had a lot of good times between high school and later. He was always a good guy and I feel sad that he is gone. Condolences to Barb, Mary Jo, Randy, and family from Gail and me, Tommy O’Connor
Tom O'Connor
Friend
September 26, 2020
Butch was truly a one of a kind joyful guy. I’d heard his colorful sayings and they always made me laugh. It was a treat to visit my friend, Melissa, when Butch and Barb were in town. He’ll be so missed by so many.
Kim B
Friend
September 26, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.We are so very sorry to hear about Butch.May God Bless You All.
Bob and Linda
Friend
September 26, 2020
Barb, Ann and I offer our prayers and thoughts with you and your family during this most trying time in your life.
Chet Brunell
Classmate
September 26, 2020
Barb and family I was sorry to hear of Butch's passing.I knew him from my time at Vermont Transit.He was a good guy always pleasant to talk to .
Brian Blanchette
September 25, 2020
Barb, Mary Jo, Randy, Mike, Brian, Maggie and Missy...our sincere sympathy..great memories to treasure...love Ernie and Peggy
Peggy Chamberlain
Friend
September 25, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Peggy Chamberlain
September 25, 2020
Barb and Family, Garry and I are very sorry for your loss. Our thoughts are with you. Garry and Gloria (Cross) Boivin
gloria boivin
Friend
September 25, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
Kelly Kirsch
September 25, 2020
Great & super guy , your touch , love and kindness for people rich or poor you’ve left us with so MUCH ❤
You truly had an awesome sense of HUMOR!
You will always be in my HEART my dear friend Rest In Peace
Barb and Family thinking of you all so sorry and sad to hear about Butch sad
Gloria Armstrong
Friend
September 25, 2020
Barb & family. So sorry for your loss. May the many happy memories of Butch help comfort you now and the many days ahead. Our thoughts & prayers are with you. Myrl & Carol Jaquith
Carolena Jaquith
Friend
September 25, 2020
Many fond memories of gentle, humble and kind Butch.
John Horne
Friend
September 25, 2020
Barb and family, I was so sorry to hear about our losing Butch. He was such a fun guy, always with that big smile. Know that my thoughts and sympathy are with all of you, especially you, Barb.
Peg Riley Gilbert, & Gordy
Friend
September 25, 2020
My thoughts and prayers be with the entire Dion family.

God Bless
Paul Leavitt
Friend
September 25, 2020
To Barbara and the Dion family, I share your loss and will keep Butch and all of you in our prayers. I grew up with Buch on Lakeview Terrace and have many fond memories of those times.
PAUL PRATT
Friend
September 25, 2020
Mary Jo, Randy and Family
So sorry, He was a Special Guy. May your hearts be filled with fond memories. Prayers and Hugs
William Wetherbee
Friend
September 25, 2020
Terri and I are sorry to hear of Butch’s passing. He was such a good man. I enjoyed the many conversations I had with him during the years our paths crossed in Burlington’s AA community. He and I got started in AA st the same time.
Our condolences to Mary Jo, Barb, and the entire family.
RIP, Butch
Rich and Terri Feeley
Served In Military Together
September 25, 2020
Mary Jo &Randy sorry for your loss.
Stephen Duval
September 24, 2020
Butch will be missed by so many for so long; I know of no life he touched that was not bettered by the experience. Mine certainly was, and it is no cliche to say he was one of a kind.
Harold Mathews
Coworker
September 24, 2020
Uncle Butch was such a supportive, loving, generous, and kind man. He was so easy to be around and he will be missed so much and no more than Aunt Barb and his loving children Mary Jo, Missy, Michael and Marty and their families. We were so fortunate to have him in our lives and he was an amazing role model of how to be resilient when life presented it's struggles. He also knew how to have simple and spectacular fun! We love you dearly! xoxoxo
Julie and Vint Choiniere
Family
September 24, 2020
He was a fun loving man I am going to miss not seeing in the winter He was always in a good mood and would do anything for anyone in the park condolence to His wife and children and grandchildren
Connie & Dave
Friend
September 24, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Dave & Joan Dillon
September 24, 2020
Sending prayers and love to Mary Jo and Randy and all the family. Wish we could be there, but know you’re in our hearts.
Judy Lavallee
Family
