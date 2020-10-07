Dion, Robert "Butch"Mar 16, 1940 - Sep 10, 20020It is with deep sadness, we announce the passing of Butch Dion, after an 8-week long battle with bladder cancer. Butch enlisted in the U. S. Navy in March 1959. He was proud to be in the Navy and spoke often about his service. He was most proud to be serving on the USS Hazelwood as a Radioman Second Class during the Cuban Missile Crisis.Butch was married to his loving wife Barbara for 60 years. He also leaves their 4 devoted children, Mary Jo Miller, Michael Dion, Martin Dion, and Melissa Dion. He also is survived by 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.Originally from Burlington, VT, he has resided in Nokomis, FL for the past 17 years during which he and his wife Barbara had an amazing time filled with love of family, pleasure of reading endless books, endless rounds of golf, beautiful caring friends, sunny beaches, trips to casinos and endless love between them.He was a former employee of Waterford Golf Course, which he so enjoyed.Butch's funeral mass will be at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Osprey, FL on October 22, 2020 at 11AM followed by burial at the Sarasota National Cemetery at 2:30pm.