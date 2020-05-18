Robert Drake
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Drake, Robert
Sep 22, 1947 - May 13, 2020
Robert Oliver (Rod) Drake, age 72, passed away on May 13, 2020 in Sarasota, Florida. Rod, as he was known to family and friends, was born in Norfolk, Virginia on September 22, 1947 and moved to Wilmington, Delaware with his mother at a very early age. Rod graduated from William Penn High School in New Castle, Delaware in 1966.
Rod became a civil engineer and established a surveying company in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. He also played guitar in a band, which was something he deeply loved.
After selling his business, Rod moved to Sarasota, Florida with his former wife, Laura Drake, and their two daughters; he continued to work in Sarasota as a civil engineer until his death.
Rod is survived by his two daughters, Katherine Evans Drake, of Sarasota, Florida, and Olivia Evans Drake, of Jacksonville, Florida, one granddaughter, Kaia Ruth Sheridan, who was the love of his life, and his beloved cat, Benny. He is also survived by his brothers Thomas (Ted) Drake, Donald Drake, of Norfolk, Virginia, Douglas (Chip) Lyons, of Little Torch Key, Florida, and Gene Lyons, of Milford, Delaware, and sister Ann Drake Rowe of North Carolina. Rod was preceded in death by his mother, Inez Givens Lyons, father, Brady Drake Jr, brother, Brady Drake III, Carol Drake Richardson, and Brian Drake.
Rod's ashes will be returned to Norfolk, Virginia to be laid to rest with those of the Drake family.
Rod will be sorely missed by all.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
May 17, 2020
School mate and neighbor a lot of good times. R.I.P
Handley Orr
Friend
May 17, 2020
Fred Kern
Friend
May 16, 2020
My prayers go out to his family!! He was a good man!! He will be missed!!
Chase Ramsey
Friend
May 16, 2020
Great human and brother. Glad we got to visit and talk during our lifetime. Happy trails...for now.
Ted Drake
Brother
May 16, 2020
I worked wit Rod for a few years and found him to be a professional in his field. He left us all too soon. I will miss him.
Rande Britt
Coworker
May 16, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Laurence McBride
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved