Drake, Robert

Sep 22, 1947 - May 13, 2020

Robert Oliver (Rod) Drake, age 72, passed away on May 13, 2020 in Sarasota, Florida. Rod, as he was known to family and friends, was born in Norfolk, Virginia on September 22, 1947 and moved to Wilmington, Delaware with his mother at a very early age. Rod graduated from William Penn High School in New Castle, Delaware in 1966.

Rod became a civil engineer and established a surveying company in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. He also played guitar in a band, which was something he deeply loved.

After selling his business, Rod moved to Sarasota, Florida with his former wife, Laura Drake, and their two daughters; he continued to work in Sarasota as a civil engineer until his death.

Rod is survived by his two daughters, Katherine Evans Drake, of Sarasota, Florida, and Olivia Evans Drake, of Jacksonville, Florida, one granddaughter, Kaia Ruth Sheridan, who was the love of his life, and his beloved cat, Benny. He is also survived by his brothers Thomas (Ted) Drake, Donald Drake, of Norfolk, Virginia, Douglas (Chip) Lyons, of Little Torch Key, Florida, and Gene Lyons, of Milford, Delaware, and sister Ann Drake Rowe of North Carolina. Rod was preceded in death by his mother, Inez Givens Lyons, father, Brady Drake Jr, brother, Brady Drake III, Carol Drake Richardson, and Brian Drake.

Rod's ashes will be returned to Norfolk, Virginia to be laid to rest with those of the Drake family.

Rod will be sorely missed by all.



