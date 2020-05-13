Robert Drayton
1962 - 2020
Drayton, Robert
Jan 2, 1962 - May 9, 2020
Robert Drayton, 58, of Bradenton, Florida, died on May 9, 2020. Services will be held at 10:00 am on May 16, 2020 at Happy Gospel Church and will be PRIVATE. Facemasks are MANDATORY due to the COVID19 Pandemic. Funeral arrangements by: Apostle I Funeral Home.

Published in Herald Tribune from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
