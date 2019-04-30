Home

Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory - Bradenton
5624 26th Street West
Bradenton, FL 34207
(941) 758-7788
Robert Buckley
Buckley, Robert E. 'Reb'
Aug 29, 1957 - Apr 24, 2019
Robert E. 'Reb' Buckley, 61, Bradenton, died April 24, 2019. Born in Tampa, FL he was a lifetime resident of Bradenton, FL. He is predeceased by his brother, Tim; he is survived by his son, Chase; his daughter, Megan; his mother, Sandra; his brothers, Mike (Katherine) and Chris (Christy) and his ex-wife, Gina. Memorial Services 11:00AM, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel, 5624 26th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34207. Memorial donations may be made to the , National Center, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
