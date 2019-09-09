|
|
Corbin,
Robert (Dexter) E
Oct 27, 1942 - Sept 1, 2019
Robert E Corbin passed on September 1, 2019. He was born in Cape Girardeau MO. He served in the Navy as an airplane mechanic from 1962-1966. Bob is preceded in death by his mother and father, Virginia and Lester Corbin. and leaves behind his loving wife of 27 years, Linda L Rizor-Corbin, 2 children, 4- stepchildren, 6 step grandchildren and 4 step great grandchildren. Bob was an active member of the American Legion, Eagles, VFW and The Moose. Bob was huge personality with friends and family, and his presence has proved to already be missed by those who knew and loved him. Bob will be cremated at Alan Moore Cremation Care Center, and we will gather to Celebrate his Life at the American Legion Post 266 on Sunday Sept 15, 2019 @ 1pm-?.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019