Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Corbin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. (Dexter) Corbin


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. (Dexter) Corbin Obituary
Corbin,
Robert (Dexter) E
Oct 27, 1942 - Sept 1, 2019
Robert E Corbin passed on September 1, 2019. He was born in Cape Girardeau MO. He served in the Navy as an airplane mechanic from 1962-1966. Bob is preceded in death by his mother and father, Virginia and Lester Corbin. and leaves behind his loving wife of 27 years, Linda L Rizor-Corbin, 2 children, 4- stepchildren, 6 step grandchildren and 4 step great grandchildren. Bob was an active member of the American Legion, Eagles, VFW and The Moose. Bob was huge personality with friends and family, and his presence has proved to already be missed by those who knew and loved him. Bob will be cremated at Alan Moore Cremation Care Center, and we will gather to Celebrate his Life at the American Legion Post 266 on Sunday Sept 15, 2019 @ 1pm-?.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.