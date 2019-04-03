Home

Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-2535
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Palms Memorial Park
Griffith , Robert E. "Mr. Stack"
Jul. 15, 1934 - Mar. 31, 2019
Robert E. Griffith, 84, of Sarasota, FL passed away on Mar. 31, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Fri., Apr. 5, 2018 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held 1:00pm on Sat., Apr. 6, 2019 at Palms Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Annie Griffith; daughters, Faye Lawson, Kaye Columbus and Marie Ash; sons, Demetrios Young, Fulton Griffith, Charles Ray Darby; sister, Pellawayne Whitfield; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
