Mitchell, Robert E.
Feb 05, 1930 - Aug 09, 2020
Robert E. Mitchell passed away on August 9, 2020. He was 90 years old.
Known as "Mitch", by all who loved him, Mitch spent his life in service. He joined the army in 1948 and served throughout the Korean War. Mitch went on to become a detective with the Nassau County Police Department in New York, only to retire and join the Florida State Police. He worked as a police officer until his second retirement at the age of 67. Not one to play golf or bag groceries, after his second retirement, Mitch worked part-time for the Medical Examiner's Office until December 2019.
Mitch is survived by his wife, Patricia "Ticia" Mitchell of Sarasota and daughter, Melissa Mitchell of Tampa.
A private mass will be held at a later date at Incarnation Catholic Church followed by interment at the Sarasota National Cemetery. Donations in his honor can be made to Tidewell Hospice or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the National Cremation and Burial Society of Sarasota