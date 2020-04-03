|
|
Purser, Robert E. "Robbie"
Aug 3, 1984 - Mar 27, 2020
The beloved son of Becki Creighton and Bob Purser left us on March 27th, age 35, in Sarasota FL. Rob was born on August 3rd, 1984 in Jamestown, NY. He moved to Sarasota Florida at an early age, but returned to Jamestown NY and Lake Chautauqua every summer to his family and friends on Old Fluvanna Rd. and Falconer. Rob enjoyed water sports, wake boarding, water skiing and just hangin' with his Old Fluvanna Rd. pals. Rob graduated from Riverview High School in 2002 and earned a certificate in Culinary Arts from Sarasota County Technical Institute. He was an accomplished cook and worked at several local restaurants including Ruth's Chris and Gilligans. His gentle, loving spirit will be deeply missed by all he came in contact with. Rob never knew how much of an impact he had on those around him. He was an inspiration to all those who witnessed his miraculous, brave recovery from severe injuries sustained after being crushed by a truck in a hit and run bicycle accident on the Stickney Pt. Bridge in March 2017. Rob is survived by his mother, Becki Creighton; father, Bob Purser; step-father, Ian Bland; step-mother, Lynda Hill; sister, Sarah Purser-Bojorquez; step-brothers Matthew Bland and Josh Hill; and step-sister, Katy Bland-Brooks. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Stu and Ginny Barnes and Pryor Robert and Mary Ann Purser (Russo). The course of Rob's life took a dark turn when he started a decades-long battle against opioid addiction. What began as innocent experimentation and fun with friends ended March 27th alone in his room with Theo, his beloved Yorkie. Those of you who have experience with opioid addiction know that this is a disease. It preys on the weak and the strong, rich and poor, showing no favoritism. In honor of Rob's compassion for animals, memorial donations may be made to: Satchel's Last Resort Rescue and Sanctuary, 8101 Coash Rd, Sarasota, FL 34241 satchelslastresort.org. A memorial service will be announced at a future date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020