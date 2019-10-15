|
|
Edwards, Robert Earl
Oct. 11, 1945 - Oct. 10, 2019
Today Robert's journey on earth has shifted. It has not ended; as he lives on in the hearts of all he has touched. To know him is to love him; his gentle, kind, loving spirit with a knack for humor will remain with us forever.
Robert's life began in Los Angeles, California. He graduated high school from Dorsey High in 1963 and his education continued by attending Valley Jr. College and then onto earning his Bachelor's degree from San Jose State. Robert enlisted (with his buddies Ron, Barry, Rich and Guy) in the Army National Guard and was called to duty during the 1965 Watts Riots in LA. His love for showing cars won him numerous trophies during his teen years. Robert nurtured a love for aviation and became a licensed pilot in his twenties. He was a prominent stockbroker at some of the top investment companies during the past 35 years, and a licensed Florida Realtor specializing in the new home sales market. Robert has also been a mentor for many friends of the 12 Step community over the last 36 years.
His successes are many but Robert would tell you that his claims to fame were his guest appearances on Art Linkletter's "Kids Say the Darndest Things" and was a bachelor on the "Dating Game".
Robert physically leaves his loving wife Debra, his beautiful daughters April (significant other, Elisha Robinson) and Emily (son in law, Alex Feliciano), grandsons Mayson and Kailab, adoring sister Colene West, numerous nieces and nephews, much extended family and countless friends.
Celebration of life will be held October 19 from 1pm-3pm and the arrangements are being handled by Toale Brothers, 40 N. Orange Avenue, Sarasota. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Tidewell Hospice, , or .
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019