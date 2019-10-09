Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
Robert Edward Gauntt Sr.


1937 - 2019
Robert Edward Gauntt Sr. Obituary
Gauntt Sr., Robert Edward
Oct. 26, 1937 - Oct. 6, 2019
Robert Edward Gauntt Sr., age 81, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on Sunday October 6, 2019. Robert was born October 26, 1937 in Sarasota, Florida to the late Robert Levi and Ophelia (Johnson) Gauntt.
He is survived by his loving children, Robert Edward Gauntt, Jr. of Salem, OH, Serena Marie Boyce (Franklin Vazquez) of Sarasota, Teresa Lynne Christiansen (Scott) and Kenneth Irvin Gauntt, all of Sarasota, FL; siblings, Terry Gauntt, Nancy Haas, both of Sarasota, FL and Patricia Cowart of Chattanooga, TN; five cherished grandchildren, Christopher Cruse, Dustin Boyce, Jason Gauntt, Erin Cole and Julie Gauntt and 8 great grandchildren. Robert is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kathryn Emmalyn Gauntt.
A memorial service for Robert will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL 34232, with Pastor William Hild officiating from First Baptist Church, Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019
