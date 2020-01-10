Home

Robert Elwin King


1923 - 2019
Robert Elwin King Obituary
King, Robert Elwin
Feb 5, 1923 - Dec 27, 2019
Robert E. King, of Sarasota, Florida, died 27 December at the Springs at Lake Pointe Woods. He was born Feb 5, 1923, in W. Lafayette, Indiana, to Frank and Mary Rose King. He is survived by his sister, Betty Combs, and two children, Kathy King and Scott King. He was married for 62 years to the late Mary Mehlhope King.
Bob had a rich and full life. He loved to sing, and for decades was an enthusiastic member of the Sarasota Chorus of the Keys, singing barbershop into his 96th year. He began his musical career in the Men's Glee Club of Purdue and belonged to a barbershop quartet, the Varsity Four, that finished fifth in an international competition. He earned a degree in electrical engineering at Purdue, after serving in the army in WWII, and took a position as a field engineer in the Square D Company. He retired as vice chairman. In his long retirement in Sarasota he devoted himself to community service and countless acts of philanthropy. He will be remembered for his energy, generosity and boundless curiosity.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held Wednesday, Feb 5, at Beneva Christian Church, 4835 Beneva Rd, Sarasota, at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to one of the Chorus of the Keys scholarship funds. Go to https://www.chorusofthekeys.org/contributions/endowment-funds.html.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
