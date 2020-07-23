Butz PhD, Robert F.May 7, 1949 - Jul 16, 2020Bob died very unexpectedly in his home on Thursday.He leaves behind his wife of 18 years Joanne Butz, along with his children from previous marriages: Christopher Butz, Sydney and Cameron Sanderson and granddaughter Camille Butz. Bob also leaves behind Joanne's daughters, Jamie, Michele and Stephanie and eight grandchildren who have a special place in their hearts for "Grandpa Bob."Those who knew Bob will miss his wit and flair for telling jokes and stories.Never missing the opportunity to say "The Bar is Open - what will you have to drink?". Bob entertained friends and family as if they were one, cooking and chatting and always with a glass of scotch in his hand.His joy of music and playing the guitar was shared with all who knew him and it was not uncommon for him to play a few songs after a dinner party.Due to Covid 19 - there will be no formal services at this time.