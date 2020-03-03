|
|
Giovino, Robert F.
Jun 17, 1940 - Feb 28, 2020
Robert F Giovino 79, husband of Maryann for 59 years of Sarasota, FL died February 28, 2020, after a long illness.
Born in Hartford, CT to the late Julian and Mary Giovino, he attended local schools there. Robert graduated from New Haven College with an AS, University of New Haven with a BS and American International College with an MS. He served in the US Army.
He began his police career in 1961 with the West Hartford, CT Police Department. He completed the CT Municipal Police Academy and the Hartford Police Academy where he was the honor graduate. He also attended many police and community seminars, served for 28 years and retired at the rank of Lieutenant.
Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Thomas and his son Robert Jr.He is survived by his wife and best friend Maryann, his son George and wife Amy of Sarasota, FL, his son Michael also of Sarasota, all who cared for him and were very good to him. He is also survived by many grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and a close and special cousin, Alberta Martucci of Saybrook, CT.
He was a member of Sarasota South Lodge 2495 BPOE, KofC 7826 St Thomas More Sarasota, FL, Sherriff's Association, FOP 217 and Society of Maria SS Delle Grazie.
Memorial Donations may be made to the ,
A service will be held at St Thomas More Catholic Church, March 18, 2020 at 9:30AM, followed by burial at Sarasota National Cemetery at 2:00PM also March 18, 2020.Arrangements entrusted to Your Traditions Cremation and Funeral Chapel.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020