Barnickel, Robert G.
Sept. 7, 1933 - Sept. 30, 2019
Robert G. Barnickel, 86, of Venice, FL, formerly of Astoria, NY, died on Sept. 30, 2019. Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on October 3, 2019, at Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Ewing Chapel, 140 E. Venice Avenue, Venice, FL. Services will be held at 11:00AM on October 4, 2019 at Epiphany Cathedral, 310 Sarasota St., Venice, FL 34285. Funeral arrangements by: Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Ewing Chapel.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019