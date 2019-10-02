Home

Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Ewing Chapel
140 E. Venice Ave.
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-7737
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Epiphany Cathedral
310 Sarasota St.
Venice, FL
Robert G. Barnickel

Robert G. Barnickel Obituary
Barnickel, Robert G.
Sept. 7, 1933 - Sept. 30, 2019
Robert G. Barnickel, 86, of Venice, FL, formerly of Astoria, NY, died on Sept. 30, 2019. Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on October 3, 2019, at Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Ewing Chapel, 140 E. Venice Avenue, Venice, FL. Services will be held at 11:00AM on October 4, 2019 at Epiphany Cathedral, 310 Sarasota St., Venice, FL 34285. Funeral arrangements by: Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Ewing Chapel.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
