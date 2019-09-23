|
|
Gamble, Robert
Sept 25, 1930 - Sept 13, 2019
Robert Gamble of Sarasota, Florida, passed away on September 13, 2019. He was born to Robert L. and Mary Gamble on September 25, 1930 in Little York, IN. He graduated from Westfield H.S. in 1948 and then served in the Army during the Korean War. On returning, he enrolled in Purdue University and graduated in 1957. For the past 50 years he has been a real estate broker in Sarasota.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shirley; children, Debbie Webb (Steve) of Loveland, CO. and Greg Gamble (Dorrie) of Orlando. Also surviving are three granddaughters.
Interment will be in Summit Lawn Cemetery, Westfield, IN.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019